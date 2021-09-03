Lithium booms in the battle for electric-vehicle batteries
Lithium stocks are pricing in a massive, lucrative expansion of supply.
In recent months Chinese producers Ganfeng Lithium and Tianqi Lithium also have overtaken Albemarle in terms of stock-market value.
U.S. manufacturers might want to talk up partnerships with local lithium suppliers: Tesla has a deal with Piedmont Lithium, which is scoping out a mine in North Carolina, and General Motors said in July that it was investing in a Californian lithium project.