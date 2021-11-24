    Local crypto prices recover partially after overnight plunge

    • Local prices of cryptocurrencies fell sharply overnight as selling accelerated after the government listed a bill to deal with such tokens for the upcoming session of Parliament.
    • Local prices are based on quotes on WazirX, while overseas prices are based on CoinDesk data.
    • Overall, across a basket of tokens, local prices saw about a 15% drop overnight compared to international markets, the head of a local exchange said on the condition of anonymity.
