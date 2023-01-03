LockBit ransomware gang apologizes for attack on SickKids hospital, offers free decryptor

• LockBit, one of the world’s ransomware gangs, issued a rare apology after one of its partners was responsible for a cyberattack on Canada’s largest pediatric hospital.

• The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto was the victim of a ransomware attack on December 18th.

• This attack caused an increase in patient wait times and left the institution unable to access many of its critical systems.

Download NBW App: Short tech news app for busy professionals. Save time. Move forward. (Android, iOS)