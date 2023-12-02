Lovingkindness: The Revolutionary Art of Happiness – Sharon Salzberg

Lovingkindness: The Revolutionary Art of Happiness by Sharon Salzberg explores the concept of ‘metta’ or lovingkindness as a transformative force. The book offers practical guidance on how to cultivate love, compassion, joy, and equanimity to create a life of fulfillment and contentment.

Understanding Metta

Metta, also known as lovingkindness, is a powerful force that can lead to personal transformation.

It is not a sentimental feeling, but a commitment to embrace all beings with understanding and love.

The Ripple Effect of Metta

Metta has a ripple effect.

When we cultivate lovingkindness, it not only benefits us, but also those around us.

It can transform relationships, communities, and ultimately, the world.

Metta and Social Action

Metta is not just about personal well-being.

It also involves taking action to alleviate suffering in the world, promoting social justice, and working towards a more compassionate society.

The Practice of Metta Meditation

Metta meditation is a practical tool for cultivating lovingkindness.

It involves silently repeating phrases of goodwill, first towards oneself, then towards others, gradually extending this love to all beings.