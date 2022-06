Luxury brand Gucci has filed five trademark applications for its name and logo, covering NFT-backed media, crypto brokerage, exchanges, marketplace services, virtual clothing, vehicles, real estate, fashion shows and currency .

It is reported that Gucci, a brand under the Kering Group, has opened 5 stores in the United States to use cryptocurrency payments, and Balenciaga also announced that it will accept cryptocurrencies on e-commerce platforms through BitPay.