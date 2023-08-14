Lydia Davis on Language and Literature | Podcast Summary

Lydia Davis on Language and Literature | Conversations with Tyler

In this insightful conversation, Lydia Davis, a renowned translator, author, and former professor of creative writing, shares her deep-rooted love for language and literature.

She discusses her fascination with the richness of the English language, her creative process, and her experiences with translation.

Davis also shares her thoughts on various topics, including the evolution of her writing, her teaching approach, and her reading experiences.