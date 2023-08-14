Lydia Davis on Language and Literature | Podcast Summary

Lydia Davis on Language and Literature | Podcast SummaryAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 12:42
In this insightful conversation, Lydia Davis, a renowned translator, author, and former professor of creative writing, shares her deep-rooted love for language and literature.
She discusses her fascination with the richness of the English language, her creative process, and her experiences with translation.
Davis also shares her thoughts on various topics, including the evolution of her writing, her teaching approach, and her reading experiences.
Just as a certain spark, a certain way of being able to look with his or her own eyes at the world and see it the way he or she sees it without sort of… what discourages me completely of course is the clichéd observations. – Lydia Davis
Reading Habits
Davis admits that she doesn’t finish most of the books she reads, which she finds annoying.
She believes that she usually understands what the writer is doing within the first 30 pages and doesn’t feel the need to read every word.
However, she is trying to develop the ability to skim books that she should take seriously.
Thoughts on Fragmentary Literary Works
Davis discusses the concept of intentionally fragmentary or incomplete literary works.
She believes that such works can be successful, citing her own novel, ‘The End of the Story,’ as an example.
The novel was designed to give the impression of fragmentation, as the narrator tries to recall past incidents.