M3 Ultra Chip Expected to Possess Enhanced CPU Cores and up to 80-Core GPUAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 14:39
M3 Ultra Chip Expected to Possess Enhanced CPU Cores and up to 80-Core GPU
M3 Ultra Chip Expected to Possess Enhanced CPU Cores and up to 80-Core GPU
- Bloomberg reports M3 Ultra will significantly escalate CPU cores, slight increase in GPU cores.
- First M3 Mac computers anticipated in October, high-end M3 Ultra chip due in 2024.
- Gurman suggests M3 lineup could feature RAM modifications, with new MacBook Pro models testing 36GB and 48GB RAM.
Leave your vote
1 VoteUpvote