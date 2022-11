With the help of the expansion, Magic Eden will be able to support Polygon’s community of game designers and makers. “The integration will allow us to onboard more global brands and new users into the NFT marketplace,” said Magic Eden co-founder.

Some of the largest web3 game companies, including Ubisoft, Atari, Animoca Brands, Decentraland, and Sandbox, are housed on the Polygon network.

