Mahindra is said to weigh electric supercar unit funding options

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is weighing options to raise funds for its Automobili Pininfarina unit as it seeks to bring a delayed $2.2 million electric hypercar into production, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Mahindra set up the electric hypercar unit to cash in on the brand value of Pininfarina SpA, the iconic coach-builder famous for designing Ferrari NV’s sports cars.

Mahindra took control of Pininfarina in 2015 with a plan for the company to make cars under the brand name for the Automobili unit.