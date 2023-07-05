Major Tech Firms to Comply with EU’s Digital Market Act by March 2023

- Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Samsung, and ByteDance are subjects to EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), given their status as ‘gatekeepers’, having over 45 million monthly active users and market caps exceeding 75 billion euros.
- Under DMA, these companies are obliged to make their messaging apps interoperable with rivals, allow users to decide pre-installed apps, and refrain from favoring their own services and apps.
- Tech firms must provide data by September 6 confirming their ‘gatekeeper’ status, and have until March 6 next year to comply with the rules; violators could face fines up to 10% of their annual global revenue.