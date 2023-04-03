- Zoho Books is a GST-compliant cloud accounting platform.
- It provides an audit trail feature in its accounting software.
- Majority of respondents say that it ensures better accountability and improved fraud protection.
Majority of respondents say Zoho Books ensures better accountability and improved fraud protection
- Zoho Books is a GST-compliant cloud accounting platform.
- It provides an audit trail feature in its accounting software.
- Majority of respondents say that it ensures better accountability and improved fraud protection.
[Via]