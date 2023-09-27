Majority of VC-backed UK Startups Neglect Measures to Offset Climate Emissions

- 76% of top 500 VC-backed UK startups fail to measure or offset their carbon emissions, with no venture capital firm scoring over 37 out of 100 in a climate actions ranking.
- Fintech firms like Monzo, Oaknorth Bank, and Tide were most active in climate efforts, while Latitude, Molten Ventures and Tencent had the highest average climate scores among investors.
- Despite the small average cost of £4.98 per employee per week for carbon footprint measurement and high-quality offsets, many startups neglect climate-friendly measures.