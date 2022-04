Stenos is an iPhone app that uses speech to text technology to turn your conversations into meeting minutes. Stenos is accurate (uses state of the art AI), multi-lingual (59 supported languages) and privacy friendly (it doesn’t collect your data).

After you record a meeting, Stenos helps you perfect an summarise the minutes. You can share your notes directly with you conversation partners.

📍 Amsterdam

Pricing: Paid

