MakeMyTrip partners with Microsoft to introduce voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

  • MakeMyTrip and Microsoft collaborate to introduce voice-assisted booking in Indian languages.
  • The tech stack is powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services.
  • The tech stack will be able to converse with users to provide personalized travel recommendations based on their preferences.
  • It will also be able to curate holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, and time of travel.
  • It will also be able to help book these holiday packages.
