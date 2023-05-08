MakeMyTrip partners with Microsoft to introduce voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

- MakeMyTrip and Microsoft collaborate to introduce voice-assisted booking in Indian languages.
- The tech stack is powered by Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services.
- The tech stack will be able to converse with users to provide personalized travel recommendations based on their preferences.
- It will also be able to curate holiday packages based on variable inputs like occasion, budget, activity preferences, and time of travel.
- It will also be able to help book these holiday packages.