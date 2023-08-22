Malcolm Gladwell Questions Everything | Podcast Summary

Malcolm Gladwell Questions Everything | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In a thought-provoking exchange, Malcolm Gladwell and Adam Grant delve into a range of topics, from the nature of intelligence to the systemic issues of racism.
They challenge each other’s ideas, underscoring the importance of rethinking and reassessing one’s beliefs and perspectives.
The conversation also explores the role of perseverance in success and the need for continual growth.
Recognizing [racism] as an Institutional problem requires us to admit that we’ve benefited from unfair systems or at least haven’t been held back based on the color of our skin. – Adam Grant
The Journey to Becoming Anti-Racist
Becoming anti-racist involves recognizing racism as an institutional problem and admitting that we’ve benefited from unfair systems.
This recognition is a crucial step towards addressing and combating systemic racism.
Diversity in Intelligence
The concept of intelligence diversity is explored in the context of Ivy League universities.
Practices such as admitting students based on legacy status, faculty connections, or as children of donors, rather than their academic abilities alone, can be seen as a form of intelligence diversity.