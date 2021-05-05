Man donates plasma 9 times, saves lives of 18 coronavirus patients #Covid Hero

While the first wave of the pandemic posed new challenges to the healthcare infrastructure in the year 2020, the second wave is only causing more havoc in India. The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths has soared in the country in the last few weeks.

There is an acute shortage of medical oxygen, ambulances, hospital beds and now, plasma donors. Moreover, the demand for plasma has increased manifold.

Many people are contributing their best to help people who are affected by COVID-19. We see children raising funds to provide oxygen cylinders who are in need. We hear stories about autorickshaws being converted to ambulances.

Meanwhile, the following is the story of a man who has donated plasma 9 times, thus saving the lives of 18 patients affected due to coronavirus. Pankaj Gupta, 46-years-old is a native of Kota town in Rajasthan.

Pankaj’s body is constantly producing antibodies. He would continue to donate plasma as long as his body produces antibodies. To continue donating the plasma, Pankaj has still not received the vaccination shot. He is willing to keep donating plasma as he understands people’s pain.

Many have applauded Pankaj for his contribution during these difficult times and proved there is still hope.