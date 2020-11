Manipal Health has agreed to buy Columbia Asia Hospital Group’s Indian assets for around ₹1,800 crores. Manipal Health’s MD, Mr. Dilip Jose said in an interview that, Manipal Health will also absorb Columbia Asia’s debt of ₹300 crores.This deal will help Manipal add more than 1,300 beds across 11 hospitals and now the combined entities will have 27 hospitals across 15 cities in India.Manipal expects this acquisition to be completed in January and will help it treat over 40 Lakh patients, annually.