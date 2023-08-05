Marianna Hewitt ON: How to Create a Morning Routine that Results in Success & Why Energy-Drainers Are Getting in Your Way | Podcast Summary

Marianna Hewitt ON: How To Live A Life Of HAPPINESS, Success & Abundance | Jay Shetty
Join Marianna Hewitt, a renowned content creator, in an enlightening discussion with Jay Shetty.
They delve into topics such as the significance of tailored morning routines, the reality of creator burnout, and the value of quality friendships.
Marianna shares personal anecdotes and experiences that have shaped her life and career.
Everyone talked about a morning routine and meditation and I’m like if all of these really successful people that I admire do this there’s got to be something to it. – Marianna Hewitt
Shifting Perspectives with Age
Age can bring a shift in perspectives about youth and health.
As one grows older, the importance of health and well-being becomes more apparent and prioritized.
Trust Your Gut
Trusting your intuition can be more beneficial than following expert advice, especially when making personal or professional decisions.
It is essential to listen to your gut feeling and make decisions that align with it.