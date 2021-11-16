Marijuana sold as Curry leaves( kadi patta) through Amazon

HomeNewsMarijuana sold as Curry leaves( kadi patta) through Amazon
The Narcotics Control Bureau must probe reports of Amazon being used as a medium for the sale of marijuana, the Confederation of All India Traders said on Monday.
Praveen Khandelwal, secretary-general of the traders’ body, held a press conference demanding an NCB probe into reports about the alleged sale of marijuana through E-commerce giant Amazon in Madhya Pradesh.
Bhind DSP Manoj Kumar Singh told around one tonne (1,000 kg) of ganja had already been sourced by them in the last four months using the same platform. Monetary transactions worth Rs 1.10 crore had taken place during the last four months.