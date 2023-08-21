Mark Cuban doesn’t believe in following your passions | Podcast Summary

Mark Cuban doesn’t believe in following your passions | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In a riveting conversation with Adam Grant, Mark Cuban, the serial entrepreneur and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, shares his unique insights on entrepreneurship, the healthcare industry, and the future of work.
He discusses his latest venture, Cost Plus Drugs, an online pharmacy aiming to disrupt the healthcare industry by making prescriptions more affordable and transparent.
The Argument for Free Medicine
Cuban addresses the argument that medicine should be free.
He argues that nothing is truly free as it depends on who is paying for it, what the taxes are, and where the efficiency lies.
He is not against government involvement in healthcare but is against inefficiency.
He believes that whoever can do the job best will provide the best results for patients.
The Mission of Cost Plus Drugs
Cuban’s mission with his online pharmacy is to be the low-cost provider of every single medication they’re legally able to sell.
He emphasizes the importance of staying focused on this mission and not adding unnecessary features that could increase costs.
He likens his business to a well-run dollar store for medications, focusing on providing the lowest price possible.
The Potential of Transparency to Disrupt Industries
Cuban believes that radical transparency, especially in industries where pricing is opaque, can be a competitive advantage.
He also sees transparency as a way to improve productivity within organizations, as it fosters trust among employees.
His venture, Cost Plus Drugs, aims to reveal the true cost of drugs and show that manufacturers are not always the bad guys.