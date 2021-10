The stock slide on Monday sent Mark Zuckerberg’s worth down to $121.6 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by more than $6 billion in a few hours, knocking him down a notch on the list of the world’s richest people, after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline.

He’s down from almost $140 billion in a matter of weeks, according to the index.