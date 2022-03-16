Mark Zuckerberg: NFTs are coming to Instagram before the metaverse is a thing

- Though the early days of virtual reality – or what may turn into the metaverse – have been focused on gaming platforms, such as Roblox and Minecraft, Zuckerberg thinks those use cases will expand.
- People are going to pay real money to dress their Metaverse avatars in a way that reflects their personalities, Zuckerberg said, much like how you do to buy digital goods in games.
- Meta expects high demand for metaverse experiences, digital objects and yes, swag for your avatar, and Zuckerberg said an entire new economy will be born.
“I believe that the metaverse is the next chapter of the internet. Just like we had the mobile internet, I think this is going to be the successor to that.”
