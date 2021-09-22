Mark Zuckerberg personally approved a project that pushed pro-Facebook stories into the news feeds of the platform’s users

HomeNewsMark Zuckerberg personally approved a project that pushed pro-Facebook stories into the news feeds of the platform’s users
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally approved an internal effort to push positive stories about the besieged company via users’ News Feeds, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
After Zuckerberg signed off on Project Amplify in August, Facebook began testing the changes in three cities through a tool called “Quick Promote,” marking the first time the company explicitly pushed positive press about itself, the Times reported.