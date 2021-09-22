    Mark Zuckerberg personally approved a project that pushed pro-Facebook stories into the news feeds of the platform’s users

    • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally approved an internal effort to push positive stories about the besieged company via users’ News Feeds, The New York Times reported Tuesday.
    • After Zuckerberg signed off on Project Amplify in August, Facebook began testing the changes in three cities through a tool called “Quick Promote,” marking the first time the company explicitly pushed positive press about itself, the Times reported.
    Daily.