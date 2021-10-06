Mark Zuckerberg trashes ‘profit over safety’ allegation on Facebook as ‘deeply illogical’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on October 6 broke his silence, rubbishing a whistleblower’s allegation that the company puts profits over safety, as “Just not true”.

“The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical,” Zuckerberg wrote in a note to Facebook employees that he then posted on his account.

Haugen, a former Facebook product engineer, leaked numerous internal documents in the past week, including to the Wall Street Journal.