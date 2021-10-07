Mark Zuckerberg’s early notes on privacy now haunt Facebook in consumer lawsuit

Facebook Inc. was ordered by a court-appointed referee to search for any personal notes by the company founder that haven’t been destroyed and might be relevant to a consumer lawsuit accusing the social networking giant of failing to safeguard privacy in the years leading up the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
In response, Facebook noted that Levy reported that Zuckerberg said he destroyed the notebooks on the advice of lawyers who envisioned them becoming potential evidence in future lawsuits.[Via]