Going crazy about marketing automation? 90% of it is unnecessary. What drives demand is something else

I used to invest heavily in marketing automation, tracking, attribution, configuring funnels, and retargeting. But after 13 years of doing marketing for SaaS companies… I’m convinced that 90% of it is unnecessary.
The biggest reason you don’t need a complex marketing stack? What drives demand isn’t a bunch of funnels or retargeting campaigns… 👉 What drives demand is a bunch of customers who actively want what you’re selling. Good indie marketing connects buyers with your product.
The worst products require MORE marketing; more convincing, more funnels, more drip campaigns, more manipulation. For indie entrepreneurs, the best products are the products people already want to buy. It shouldn’t take a bunch of effort to convince them. ✌️
