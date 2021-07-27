Going crazy about marketing automation? 90% of it is unnecessary. What drives demand is something else

I used to invest heavily in marketing automation, tracking, attribution, configuring funnels, and retargeting. But after 13 years of doing marketing for SaaS companies… I’m convinced that 90% of it is unnecessary.

The biggest reason you don’t need a complex marketing stack? What drives demand isn’t a bunch of funnels or retargeting campaigns… 👉 What drives demand is a bunch of customers who actively want what you’re selling. Good indie marketing connects buyers with your product.