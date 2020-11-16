Maruti Suzuki India sells over 2 lakh cars online

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki claimed to have sold over 2 lakh cars online and said their digital channel now covers nearly 1,000 dealerships across the country. The digital inquiry and sales contributions are exceeding 33% since the last 5 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Interestingly, customers who enquire through our digital channel end up purchasing a car within 10 days. This reaffirms that with a robust online to offline platform executed by a digitally enabled salesforce, converting digital inquiries into sales becomes easier.”

Maruti Suzuki initiated an online sales platform back in 2017 and there have been over 21 lakh customer enquiries through its digital channel. According to a Google survey, around 72% of buyers search for their dealer online and over 95% potential buyers are digitally influenced.