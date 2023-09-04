Subscribe

Mass Exodus of Pakistani Tech Workers Amid Eco-Political Crisis

  • Thousands of skilled Pakistani tech workers are emigrating due to the collapse of local tech startups, drying up of VC funding, and severe economic issues like steep inflation.
  • Companies are laying off significant portions of their workforce due to decreased funding and economic instability, while tech professionals struggle to meet living expenses and aim for better opportunities abroad.
  • Will Pakistani expats create future international networks and opportunities for the local tech sector? Industry leaders are hopeful, likening it to the Indian diaspora’s impact.
