Mass Exodus of Pakistani Tech Workers Amid Eco-Political Crisis

- Thousands of skilled Pakistani tech workers are emigrating due to the collapse of local tech startups, drying up of VC funding, and severe economic issues like steep inflation.
- Companies are laying off significant portions of their workforce due to decreased funding and economic instability, while tech professionals struggle to meet living expenses and aim for better opportunities abroad.
- Will Pakistani expats create future international networks and opportunities for the local tech sector? Industry leaders are hopeful, likening it to the Indian diaspora’s impact.