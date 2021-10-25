MasterCard allows business customers in US to offer crypto solutions and services

HomeNewsMasterCard allows business customers in US to offer crypto solutions and services
Mastercard has partnered with crypto exchange Bakkt to allow it’s customers in the US to offer cryptocurrency solutions and services to their end users, the payment services company said in a statement.
Mastercard’s decision to incorporate cryptocurrency payments using its payment solutions is driven by the soaring interest and trading in cryptocurrencies.
Mastercard also cited the US Consumer Crypto Survey involving 2,000 consumers, which shows that 48% of users have purchased crypto in the first half of 2021, while 32% are interested in buying them before the end of the year.