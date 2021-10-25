    MasterCard allows business customers in US to offer crypto solutions and services

    • Mastercard has partnered with crypto exchange Bakkt to allow it’s customers in the US to offer cryptocurrency solutions and services to their end users, the payment services company said in a statement.
    • Mastercard’s decision to incorporate cryptocurrency payments using its payment solutions is driven by the soaring interest and trading in cryptocurrencies.
    • Mastercard also cited the US Consumer Crypto Survey involving 2,000 consumers, which shows that 48% of users have purchased crypto in the first half of 2021, while 32% are interested in buying them before the end of the year.
