Mastering term sheet [Whiteboard Friday]

Term sheet is the most important strategic document that a startup gets while raising money. It is more critical than the share holding agreement or share subscription agreement (SHA or SSSHA) as all the crucial terms of the deal are agreed at term sheet stage.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at how you can go about evaluating your term sheet and what aspects can make or break or significantly impact the startup & founders in short to mid to long term.

