Mastodon introduces ‘lists’ feature on mobile, competing with Twitter/X

- Mastodon, a decentralized alternative to Twitter/X, has added a ‘lists’ feature to its Android app, allowing users to create custom lists around specific topics or interests.
- The feature was previously only accessible via the web, but third-party apps and additional developers have helped bring it to mobile, with an iOS update expected soon.
- Despite being a non-profit, Mastodon has managed to attract 1.7 million monthly active users and onboard several publishers and creators, positioning itself as a viable alternative to Twitter/X.