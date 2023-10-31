Subscribe

Mastodon introduces ‘lists’ feature on mobile, competing with Twitter/X

  • Mastodon, a decentralized alternative to Twitter/X, has added a ‘lists’ feature to its Android app, allowing users to create custom lists around specific topics or interests.
  • The feature was previously only accessible via the web, but third-party apps and additional developers have helped bring it to mobile, with an iOS update expected soon.
  • Despite being a non-profit, Mastodon has managed to attract 1.7 million monthly active users and onboard several publishers and creators, positioning itself as a viable alternative to Twitter/X.
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

0