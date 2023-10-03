Subscribe

Mastodon sees 488% surge in donations and 1.8M active users amid Twitter turmoil

  • Mastodon, a decentralized social networking platform, reported a 488% increase in donations in 2022, reaching approximately $341,985, amid the chaos following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.
  • The platform’s user base also grew significantly, with the number of donors on Patreon increasing sixfold from 1,428 in September to 7,962 in October.
  • Mastodon’s network expanded from 2.7 million registered and 294,000 monthly active users at the end of 2021 to 5.8 million registered users and 1.8 million monthly active users in 2022.
