Mastodon’s monthly user count underestimated by over 407K due to network error

- Mastodon, an open source social network, has discovered it has 407,814 more monthly active users than previously reported due to a network connectivity error.
- The error also led to an undercount of 2.34 million registered users across 727 servers, bringing Mastodon’s total to 1.8 million monthly active users and 10,000 servers.
- This discovery comes amid controversial changes on competitor platform X, potentially positioning Mastodon and other competitors to attract more users from X’s larger user base.