Matrimony startup Betterhalf initiates second ESOP buyback
September 13, 2023
Betterhalf’s second ESOP program to benefit 29 current and former employees.
Start-up boasting $500,000 monthly revenue and having aided 100 weddings since 2016 launch.
Raised $8.5 million in a Series A round in March from various investors.
