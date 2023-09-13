Subscribe

Matrimony startup Betterhalf initiates second ESOP buyback

  • Betterhalf’s second ESOP program to benefit 29 current and former employees.
  • Start-up boasting $500,000 monthly revenue and having aided 100 weddings since 2016 launch.
  • Raised $8.5 million in a Series A round in March from various investors.
