The Mavic 3 Classic costs $1,469 for the base unit, which then climbs to $1,599 when paired with a DJI RC-N1 controller or $1,749 with the DJI RC controller.

By comparison, prices for the original Mavic 3 start at $2,049. The Mavic 3 Classic is also compatible with the DJI’s premium RC Pro controller, available for an additional $1,199.