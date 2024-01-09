McAfee introduces AI-powered deepfake audio detection tool, Project Mockingbird

- McAfee’s Project Mockingbird, an AI-powered Deepfake Audio Detection technology, was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show, designed to protect consumers from AI-generated audio scams.
- The technology uses AI-powered models to identify if an audio is AI-generated, with a current accuracy rate of 90%, providing protection against ‘cheapfakes’ or deepfakes.
- The first public demonstrations of Project Mockingbird will be available at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024, highlighting McAfee’s commitment to developing AI models to safeguard consumers’ digital lives.