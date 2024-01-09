Subscribe

McAfee introduces AI-powered deepfake audio detection tool, Project Mockingbird

  • McAfee’s Project Mockingbird, an AI-powered Deepfake Audio Detection technology, was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show, designed to protect consumers from AI-generated audio scams.
  • The technology uses AI-powered models to identify if an audio is AI-generated, with a current accuracy rate of 90%, providing protection against ‘cheapfakes’ or deepfakes.
  • The first public demonstrations of Project Mockingbird will be available at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024, highlighting McAfee’s commitment to developing AI models to safeguard consumers’ digital lives.

RelatedIdeas

5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »