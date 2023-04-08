- McDonald’s will cut “less than 1,000” jobs, according to Restaurant Business.
- The fast-food giant’s CEO has said the cutbacks “will help us move faster.”
- Some employees will be allowed to stay with reduced benefits.
McDonald’s to lay off hundreds of corporate employees and reduce benefits for some, reports say
