How McKinsey tell stories through data:

  • September 16, 2022
McKinsey charges $500k per project, telling stories through data.

Here are 5 frameworks they use (that you can too):

Waterfall chart:

• Shows the story behind a total value.

McKinsey use it here to show the breakdown on investment in construction technology.

Use it when:

→ You want to give a snapshot of how a data point is made up, or to show a change in data over time.

The scissor lift:

• Demonstrate a particularly dramatic change in events.

McKinsey use it here to show the erratic kick then drop in construction tech exits.

Use it when:

→ You want to show a significant shift in reality.

Amplify data:

• Use neutral or grey for secondary elements, then one colour to make a piece of data stand out.

McKinsey use it here to highlight the construction area consistently ahead in growth.

Use it when:

→ You want to draw the eye to a particular trend in your story.

Pie chart:

• To present a snapshot of a trend where 2 or 3 segments dominate the data.

McKinsey use it here to show that the market is made up of specialists.

Use it when:

→ You want to convey the general ratios of segments and specific size differences aren’t important.

Bubble chart:

• To clearly present variances in data.

McKinsey use it here to give a picture on the types of transactions taking place in ConTech.

Use it when:

→ You want to help your reader explore, not explain, the variance in data (for that, use a bar chart).

How McKinsey tell stories through data:

1/ Waterfall chart
2/ The scissor lift
3/ Amplify data
4/ Pie chart
5/ Bubble chart

