The Indian Army has come up with an ingenious method to counter drone intrusions at the border. The army is training kites to prey on enemy drones. This first-of-a-kind method has the potential of helping forces combat the threat posed by cross-border UAVs that bring in drugs arms and ammunition into India. The Kite was shown in action during the ongoing India-U.S joint exercises ‘Yudh Abhyas’ in Auli.