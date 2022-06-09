Meet Kyra, India’s first virtual influencer with nearly 100K followers on Instagram

Inspired by the world’s first virtual influencers like Lil Miquela, with over 3 million followers, or Rozy from South Korea with more than 100 sponsorship deals, Kyra is India’s contender in the top marketing sector where the ageing of models or scandals or even fatigue may be irrelevant.

Users were left amused when they came across India’s first virtual influencer on Instagram.

India too has successfully joined the game with Kyra, a photorealistic virtual influencer who is on her way to getting 100k followers on the app.

