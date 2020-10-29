Meet TapeReal, the subscription based social media platform that aims build real connections

TapeReal is a first of its kind subscription-based social media platform where you can record and only engage through unedited, unfiltered audio or video “tapes”. With its authenticity, it’s creating a new social reality like never before.

TapeReal’s mission-

To be seen a social network where humans come first

Champion the bond of human connection

To help people truly connect and be themselves

Create a safe, inspiring, and knowledgeable community where everyone can be heard

Build a legacy of meaningful memories; to give back and help those in need.

Toronto, Canada

About the Founder-

Ali Shah, the Founder of TapeReal, comes from a technology background and has started five companies, but experienced a transformational journey in South America that took him to where he is today. He realized that when we personally connect with others, we improve our mental health, feel a sense of belonging, and strengthen our relationships. Traditional social media has erected barriers between humans and overtaken our natural way of communication thus we need to return to a pure and natural way of communication, enabled by this new technology that is prevalent in our lives i.e smartphones hence he came up with TapeReal.

Features-

Real human to human connections and engagements

Option to try for free

Reasonable pricing for premium users

No ads

No unnecessary filters

No pressure to create your own content

No mining of personal data

TapeReal is truly changing the social media sphere with its unique and innovatory interface.

