Meet TapeReal, the subscription based social media platform that aims build real connections

TapeReal is a first of its kind subscription-based social media platform where you can record and only engage through unedited, unfiltered audio or video “tapes”. With its authenticity, it’s creating a new social reality like never before.
TapeReal’s mission-
- To be seen a social network where humans come first
- Champion the bond of human connection
- To help people truly connect and be themselves
- Create a safe, inspiring, and knowledgeable community where everyone can be heard
- Build a legacy of meaningful memories; to give back and help those in need.
About the Founder-
Ali Shah, the Founder of TapeReal, comes from a technology background and has started five companies, but experienced a transformational journey in South America that took him to where he is today. He realized that when we personally connect with others, we improve our mental health, feel a sense of belonging, and strengthen our relationships. Traditional social media has erected barriers between humans and overtaken our natural way of communication thus we need to return to a pure and natural way of communication, enabled by this new technology that is prevalent in our lives i.e smartphones hence he came up with TapeReal.
Features-
- Real human to human connections and engagements
- Option to try for free
- Reasonable pricing for premium users
- No ads
- No unnecessary filters
- No pressure to create your own content
- No mining of personal data
TapeReal is truly changing the social media sphere with its unique and innovatory interface.
