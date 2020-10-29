Meet TapeReal, the subscription based social media platform that aims build real connections

TapeReal is a first of its kind subscription-based social media platform where you can record and only engage through unedited, unfiltered audio or video “tapes”. With its authenticity, it’s creating a new social reality like never before.

TapeReal’s mission-

  • To be seen a social network where humans come first
  • Champion the bond of human connection
  • To help people truly connect and be themselves
  • Create a safe, inspiring, and knowledgeable community where everyone can be heard
  • Build a legacy of meaningful memories; to give back and help those in need.

Toronto, Canada

About the Founder-

Ali Shah, the Founder of TapeReal, comes from a technology background and has started five companies, but  experienced a transformational journey in South America that took him to where he is today. He realized that when we personally connect with others, we improve our mental health, feel a sense of belonging, and strengthen our relationships. Traditional social media has erected barriers between humans and overtaken our natural way of communication thus we need to return to a pure and natural way of communication, enabled by this new technology that is prevalent in our lives i.e smartphones hence he came up with TapeReal.

Features-

  • Real human to human connections and engagements
  • Option to try for free
  • Reasonable pricing for premium users
  • No ads
  • No unnecessary filters
  • No pressure to create your own content
  • No mining of personal data

TapeReal is truly changing the social media sphere with its unique and innovatory interface.

