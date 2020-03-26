Meetquo is remote meetings platform, where each teammate participates asynchronously (and decisions are made)

Working from home (who isn’t?) and finding it difficult to collaborate across teams? Is decision making getting impacted? Delayed?

Meet Meetquo, a remote meetings platform, where each teammate participates asynchronously and final decisions get tracked and signed.

Barcelona, Spain

About the founding team :

We’ve been working on it full time for the last few months, but we believe now makes more sense than ever due to millions of people starting to work remotely due to the world pandemic situation.

