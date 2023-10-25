MeitY requests RBI to develop enhanced KYC process to combat predatory loan apps

  • The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to create a more comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) process for financial entities.
  • This proposed KYC process, referred to as Know Your Digital Finance App (KYDFA), aims to ensure that only legitimate and scrutinised financial apps can access the Indian banking system.
  • The move is part of ongoing efforts to curb predatory loan apps, which have been engaging in unethical recovery practices despite new digital lending guidelines and other measures.
