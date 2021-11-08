Meme tokens and dogcoins flood the market as price wars heat up

HomeNewsMeme tokens and dogcoins flood the market as price wars heat up
There are many more tokens that have launched on various blockchain networks, sending meme tokens all across the crypto ecosystem.
Several of the new meme tokens have posted impressive gains in October, with SAMO seeing 2,925% gains in October to hit a market capitalization of $389 million and Hoge Finance’s HOGE surged by 2,923% with its market capitalization currently standing at $189.79 million up from $15 million at the start of October.
New meme tokens and dog coins are entering the market every day which retail investors tend to buy into in the hope to replicate the gains posted by DOGE and SHIB in the past.