"Mentors choose you, not the other way around": Ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi

‘I think it’s now our collective challenge to address. When you speak without a speech in front of you, the person who’s listening to you should be able to form a picture in their head of what you’re talking about.’ – Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi, former CEO and Chairman of PepsiCo, shares her experiences and lessons learned from her legendary career. She discusses the challenges she faced, the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and how to effectively balance professional and personal responsibilities.

Table of Contents

The Importance of Post-Retirement Impact

Indra Nooyi stresses the need for individuals to continue making positive societal changes even after retirement.

She specifically focuses on supporting women in managerial roles who struggle with balancing motherhood and corporate progression, as well as frontline workers who often go unnoticed.

The Need for Corporate Support Systems

Corporations must provide support systems that help women climb up the ladder while also supporting those in frontline roles.

Addressing these issues is not just about solving women’s problems but tackling collective societal challenges.