Merlin – Click ⌘+G to use OpenAI GPT on any website

🎉 Merlin is a command bar to access ChatGPT on browser! 🧙♂️
🚀 Just press Cmd + G (or Ctrl + G) to call merlin to your help. Refresh page after installation to use Merlin.
🌟 With Merlin, you can:
– Quickly generate ready-to-use emails
– Understand code snippets on github
– Summarise blogs
– Create complex formulas on g-sheets
[ Via]
Location 📌: Lewes, Delaware, United States
Price 💰: Free
Status 🚀: Launched
Download NBW App: Short tech news app for busy professionals. Save time. Move forward. (Android, iOS)