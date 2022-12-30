Merlin – Click ⌘+G to use OpenAI GPT on any website

🎉 Merlin is a command bar to access ChatGPT on browser! 🧙‍♂️

🚀 Just press Cmd + G (or Ctrl + G) to call merlin to your help. Refresh page after installation to use Merlin.

🌟 With Merlin, you can:

– Quickly generate ready-to-use emails

– Understand code snippets on github

– Summarise blogs

– Create complex formulas on g-sheets

Location 📌: Lewes, Delaware, United States Price 💰: Free Status 🚀: Launched