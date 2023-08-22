Merve Emre on Emotional Intelligence as Corporate Control | Podcast Summary

Merve Emre on Emotional Intelligence as Corporate Control | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In a riveting conversation, cultural critic Merve Emre and Adam Grant explore the concept of emotional intelligence, its roots, and its potential misuse in the corporate world.
Emre presents a compelling argument that emotional intelligence, while beneficial in some aspects, can be exploited and used as a form of corporate control.
Learning from Charismatic Failures
Studying charismatic individuals who fail and leaders who lack traditional qualities of charisma but still manage to guide teams and organizations to accomplish great things can provide valuable insights into leadership and charisma.
The Individual vs. Structure Debate
While some argue that structures shape individuals, others argue that individuals create and shape structures.
This debate highlights the different starting points of various disciplines and the importance of considering both perspectives.
Replacing ‘Emotional Intelligence’ with ‘Emotional Labor’
The term ’emotional intelligence’ should be replaced with ’emotional labor’.
Emotional intelligence is seen as a set of skills that people find value in developing, not only for their professional lives but also for their personal lives.
However, the term ’emotional labor’ emphasizes the work and effort that goes into managing emotions.