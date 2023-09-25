Menu
Meta Aims to Lure Young Users via AI Chatbot Characters
Meta Aims to Lure Young Users via AI Chatbot Characters
September 25, 2023
Meta Platforms to launch distinct personality AI chatbots.
Addition aims to draw younger demographics.
Launch could happen as early as this week.
