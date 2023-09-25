Subscribe

Meta Aims to Lure Young Users via AI Chatbot Characters

  • Meta Platforms to launch distinct personality AI chatbots.
  • Addition aims to draw younger demographics.
  • Launch could happen as early as this week.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications