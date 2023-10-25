Meta and Instagram face legal action over alleged role in youth mental health crisis

- 33 US states have filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms and Instagram, accusing them of contributing to a youth mental health crisis through addictive social media use.
- The complaint alleges that Meta’s platforms have been linked to negative outcomes in children, including depression, anxiety, and insomnia, and accuses the company of prioritizing profit over safety.
- The states also accuse Meta of violating laws against data collection from children under 13 and of denying the harm caused by its platforms, even in cases of suicide linked to harmful content on Instagram.