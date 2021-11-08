HomeNews‘Meta’ branding began- WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Facebook Apps started showing the brand name.
WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and other Facebook apps have started showing the company’s new ‘Meta’ branding on both Android and iOS devices.
First spotted on recent WhatsApp beta versions for Android and iOS devices last week, the Meta branding has started to appear on the splash screens of the latest versions of WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook apps.
In 2019, Facebook started showing its native branding on WhatsApp and Instagram apps.